Two from Worcester charged in Capitol riot; recorded themselves in building

ThIs image, taken from surveillance footage shows what authorities say are Julie Miller and Long Duong inside the Capitol.

FBI Boston special agents on Tuesday arrested two Worcester residents for their alleged participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Julie Miller, also known as Hong Ngo, 51, and Long Duong, also known as Jimmy Hoang Duong, 54, were taken into custody after an arrest warrant was issued Monday by a federal court in Washington.

The FBI initially determined that Duong and Miller had participated in the riot through tracking data that placed the defendants’ respective telephones in the Capitol, according to court documents from the FBI. Investigators determined they were the registered owners of the email address associated with the phones, documents show.

According to the criminal complaint and a statement of facts signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya, Duong and Miller are both charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

A year ago, on June 13, Miller was interviewed at the Worcester office of the FBI. Agents interviewed Duong two days later.

Miller told the FBI that she and Duong were roommates who traveled together to the Washington area in January 2021 for a vacation. While at their hotel in Virginia, they decided to drive to Washington, D.C., and attend a rally with President Donald Trump.

In separate interviews, Miller and Duong acknowledged that they had entered the U.S. Capitol building together but stated that neither of them had engaged in any violence or acts of vandalism.

Miller said that she had videos saved to her phone. During their separate interviews, agents showed her two color photographs that were taken from surveillance footage inside the Capitol. Miller and Duong were able to identify themselves in both photographs, court documents show.

The two arrests bring the total number of individuals charged by the FBI Boston Division in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol to 24. The investigation is ongoing.

ThIs image, taken from Julie Miller's video recording, shows Long Duong taking a photo of Miller as she records.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Two from Worcester charged in Capitol riot; recorded themselves in building