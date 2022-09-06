Civilian helps Worcester police rescue man from burning vehicle; driver in critical condition

The fire-damaged car on Southwest Cutoff.

WORCESTER - Two police officers, aided by a civilian, pulled a 22-year-old man from a burning vehicle early Monday morning after the car overturned on Route 20.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m.

Officer Marisa Gaspar was traveling in the vicinity of the Southwest Common Plaza, 50 Southwest Cutoff (Route 20), when she noticed a trail of debris on the road, according to police.

She soon came upon a Toyota Prius that had flipped onto its roof; the vehicle was burning.

Police gave the following account:

The driver was not alert when the officer reached the vehicle. A civilian arrived on the scene.

The civilian and the officer pried open the passenger door but were unable to reach the driver's seat belt due to the fire.

Officer Gaspar's knife broke while trying to cut the seat belt. The civilian retrieved a knife from his vehicle.

Officer Michael Prizio arrived on scene and helped cut the belt, allowing the rescuers to get the driver out of the vehicle. Minutes later, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The driver, who is from Norwood, was transported to a hospital. He is listed in critical condition, according to police.

The Fire Department extinguished the burning car.

After the officers helped render aid to the victim, they were unable to locate the civilian, according to police.

The Police Department's initial account of the incident did not reference the civilian.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

According to police, the driver was traveling east on Southwest Cutoff at a high speed with the vehicle's lights off. The vehicle veered into the right-side shoulder and hit a large boulder, causing the vehicle to flip numerous times.

In April, Officer Gaspar received the Exemplary Service Award for Valor for a Dec. 28, 2019, incident where she captured, disarmed and arrested a violent felon who just discharged a firearm in a densely populated area of 385 Millbury St.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Two Worcester officers pull man from burning vehicle on Southwest Cutoff