Two workers at Kentucky sanitation plant die after getting trapped in confined space

Two workers contracted by the Sanitation District 1 of Northern Kentucky died while on the job Thursday, according to the Villa Hills and Parks Hills police departments.

The incident happened around noon in the area of 2 Steven Tanner Street in Bromley, which is near Cincinnati. Police said contractors for the sanitation district were working in a confined space when the workers became entrapped for an unknown reason.

One of the workers was found shortly after 6 p.m., according to police. The other was found around midnight Friday. They were identified as Mason Neises, 23, of Alexandria, and Josh Mason, 26, of Moscow, Ohio.

A third worker was also injured in the incident. Police said the worker initially refused to be taken to a hospital but was later taken by family members.

The workers were employed by Building Crafts, which is located in Wilder. The company said grief counselors have been made available for those having trouble coping with the incident.

“All of us at Building Crafts, Inc., wish to expressing their extreme sorrow for the loss of our co-workers and friends, Mason Neises and Josh Mason,” the company said in a statement. “Both were hard working young men who were taken from their families far too early. Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of Mason and Josh. Their passing brings about profound grief, especially at this time of year.”

Police said Neises and Mason’s bodies have been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for autopsies and further forensic analysis.

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the family, workers, emergency response personnel, and all involved in this tragedy,” Villa Hills police said in a statement.

Police had the area of River Road shut down during rescue operations. The area reopened after the operation was complete.

Allied Technical Services, a company in Cincinnati, conducted the majority of the recovery efforts, police said.