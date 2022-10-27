Two workers shot, one fatally, after gunman follows them into Brooklyn West Indian restaurant

Two workers at a Brooklyn West Indian restaurant were shot Thursday, one fatally, by a gunman who followed them inside, cops said.

The victims were walking into Miguel’s West Indian Restaurant on the corner of Strauss St. and Lott Ave. in Brownsville just before 9 a.m. when a man dressed in all-black followed them inside and opened fire, police said.

The two men, ages 46 and 45, worked for the restaurant and were renovating the eatery when they were shot, cops said. A vehicle outside was left riddled with bullets.

Medics rushed both men to Kings County Hospital where the older victim died. The other victim was clinging to life in critical condition.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, police sources said.

The gunman ran off and has not been caught.