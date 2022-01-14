Two workers shot and wounded at a Miami airport cargo warehouse, police say

Two men were shot and wounded Thursday night in what Miami-Dade police describe as a simmering workplace dispute among four people at a warehouse near Miami International Airport.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at 2360 NW 66th Ave., police said That’s the address of a company called Cargo Force, which provides cargo and mail services to airlines and airports.

The argument among four employees turned violent when one pulled a gun and “fired several times,” said Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta.

Two workers were shot and taken to a nearby hospital by family members who also are employees, Zabaleta said. The wounded men, 18 and 23 years old, were transferred to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police detained a 31-year-old shooting suspect and another person involved in the dispute. Police did not immediately release the names of the suspects or the people who were shot.

This report will be updated.