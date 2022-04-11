Two workers stabbed at a construction site in Cambridge, co-worker in custody

Two people are hospitalized and a third is under arrest after a stabbing at a construction site in Cambridge.

The men who are hurt are workers, and the person under arrest is a co-worker, according to investigators.

Cambridge Police say the victims have serious injuries, but their wounds are not considered life-threatening.

The stabbings happened on Wheeler Street.

A folding knife has been recovered, according to Cambridge Police.

Crews from the Cambridge Fire Department are also on the scene providing emergency medical care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

