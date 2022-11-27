Two wounded by gunfire in Schuylkill County home

Nov. 27—A Wayne Township man was charged with attempted homicide Sunday morning after two people were shot in a domestic disturbance, according to state police at Schuylkill Haven.

Troopers gave the following account:

State police were called to a residence in the 100 block of Ridge Road in Wayne Township for a domestic dispute between a father and son at 12:56 A.M.. Before arriving police were informed that two people were shot. Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven, Hamburg and Jonestown stations responded.

Troopers arrived at the home and took Aaron Hopkins, 24, into custody without incident. He was arraigned before District Judge Edward Tarantelli. Unable to post bail, Hopkins was committed to Schuylkill County Prison.

State police rendered medical aid to two gunshot victims at the scene. A 52-year-old woman was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown with a gunshot would to her arm. A 52-year-old man was flown to Reading Hospital with a wound to his abdomen. Information on their identities or conditions was unavailable Sunday.

Troopers found and secured a long rifle that was believed to be the weapon used in the attack.

State police said the investigation was ongoing, and further details were unavailable Sunday.