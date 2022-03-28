Two wounded in Hartford shootings, police say

Two men were wounded in separate weekend shootings in Hartford, police said.

Both survived and were listed in stable condition. Each man showed up at Hartford Hospital, 80 Seymour St., for treatment, and in each case police said they didn’t know where the shooting had taken place.

The most recent shooting happened Sunday evening. Police said hospital staff called about 7:20 p.m. to say a man in his 50s had arrived for treatment after being shot once.

Earlier in the weekend, a man in his 20s was shot, police said.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, that man showed up at Hartford Hospital after he, too, was shot once.

Detectives from the department’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.