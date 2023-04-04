Two wounded, including juvenile, in Raytown shooting Tuesday afternoon: Police

A man and a juvenile were shot Tuesday afternoon in Raytown, according to police.

Raytown officers were dispatched around 2:45 p.m. to the IHOP restaurant at 10000 E. 350 Highway on a report of shots fired, a police spokeswoman said in a statement.

As the officers were responding, police said, they were advised that two gunshot victims had left the area and gone to a Walgreens about a half mile away.

Both were taken to the hospital. Police did not immediately disclose the severity of their injuries.

Police said no one was in custody as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives continued to investigate. Police were asking anyone with information to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.