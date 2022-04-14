Two wounded men face charges in exchange of gunfire in Phenix City, police say

Two men hospitalized Wednesday with wounds after an exchange of gunfire in Phenix City will face attempted murder charges, police said.

Following a dispute earlier Wednesday, Justin Lott and Andrew McDaniel drove to a business in the 1300 block of 14th Street, where Lott got out of the car and started shooting at the people there, officers said.

One of the people targeted pulled his own gun and returned fire, wounding both Lott and McDaniel, who got back in their vehicle and fled, stopping at 13th Street and Whitewater Avenue, where officers found them with gunshot wounds shortly after 6 p.m., police said.

Both men were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional in Columbus and admitted to the hospital, though their wounds are not life threatening, investigators said.

Police said that upon their release, they will be held at the Muscogee County Jail in Columbus until they can be extradited back to Phenix City to face charges, police said in a news release.

Police did not specify the nature of the dispute that sparked the shooting.