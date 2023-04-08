Two wounded near a busy Fresno roadway. They drove to Manchester Center for help

Two people are in the hospital after they were shot Friday evening in Fresno, police said.

The shooting happened at 5:38 p.m. at Blackstone and Fedora avenues, Lt. Henry Garcia said. Officers found the man and woman in the Manchester Center parking lot after they had been shot across the street.

They were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Garcia said someone in a white vehicle shot at the man and woman on Fedora and drove off west from the location. The victims, who are in their 20s, drove to Manchester Center to get help at the police substation there.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear nor was it known if there was a disturbance prior to the shots fired.

Officers were canvassing for surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.