Two wounded, one dead, one detained after shooting at Silver City intersection

SILVER CITY - One person is dead and two others are wounded and police in Silver City say they've detained a man for shooting while in an intersection Wednesday evening.

According to a Facebook post on Silver City Police Department's page, police arrived at the intersection of Silver Heights Boulevard and North Bennett Street just before 5 p.m. They discovered three people wounded from at least one gunshot wound.

SCPD said that the third person succumbed to their injuries at the scene. While residents reported that the shooting occurred at a local store, police said that the shots were exchanged between two vehicles near a store.

