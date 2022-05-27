Two wounded overnight in three shootings in Ashtabula

May 27—ASHTABULA — Two men were injured in three separate cases of gunfire overnight Wednesday into Thursday, according to Ashtabula Police reports.

City police were first called around midnight to a shooting in the 3200 block of Altman Court in Bonniewood Estates, Ashtabula Police Lt. Will Parkomaki said.

At the scene, officers found a 24-year-old man seriously injured with a gunshot wound to the chest, he said.

"He was life flighted to a Cleveland-area hospital," Parkomaki said, noting the victim's condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made in that incident.

While working that shooting, police discovered gunshots had been fired earlier that night, around 10 p.m. in Bonniewood Estates.

"We recovered shell casings in the 3200 block of Altman Court," he said.

It appears no one was hit with any of those bullets, and no one called 911 to report gunfire around 10 p.m., police said.

Police responded to another shooting in the 500 block of West 36th Street at about 6:50 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call that a 32-year-old man was in the emergency room at Ashtabula County Medical Center with a gunshot wound to an arm.

On Thursday afternoon, police had a 28-year-old woman in custody for her alleged involvement in West 36th Street shooting, police said.

All of the people allegedly involved in the gunfire are Ashtabula residents, police said.

Police refused to say how the woman was related to the victim or if they recovered a gun from any of the shootings.

The incidents are under investigation and no further details are available at this time, police said.