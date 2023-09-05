Two wounded in Pembroke Pines shooting. Officers search for vehicle that fled the area
Two people were wounded Tuesday afternoon after shots were fired at an apartment complex in Pembroke Pines and officers are searching for a vehicle that was seen fleeing the area, police say.
The shooting happened around 3:25 p.m. near the clubhouse of the Avant Pembroke Pines Apartments, 11801 Pembroke Rd., police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell told the Miami Herald.
The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and Miami-Dade PD’s aviation unit was assisting with the manhunt, authorities say.
According to Pembroke Pines police, the victims were targeted by the shooters.
“This was not a random act of violence,” police said on social media at around 4:30 p.m.
Our investigation thus far has determined that this was not a random act of violence; the victims were targeted by the suspects. We do not believe that a continued threat exists to the surrounding community. Both victims are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Earlier, police had said there was no longer an active threat to the community after the shooting.
“Access to the south gate off of Pembroke Road & SW 118 Avenue will be temporarily blocked until our investigation is complete,” police said.
UPDATE 2: The crime scene is secured, and there is no active threat within the community at this time.
Residents - Access to the south gate off of Pembroke Road & SW 118 Avenue will be temporarily blocked until our investigation is complete.
