Two wounded in Pembroke Pines shooting. Officers search for vehicle that fled the area

Two people were wounded Tuesday afternoon after shots were fired at an apartment complex in Pembroke Pines and officers are searching for a vehicle that was seen fleeing the area, police say.

The shooting happened around 3:25 p.m. near the clubhouse of the Avant Pembroke Pines Apartments, 11801 Pembroke Rd., police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell told the Miami Herald.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and Miami-Dade PD’s aviation unit was assisting with the manhunt, authorities say.

According to Pembroke Pines police, the victims were targeted by the shooters.

“This was not a random act of violence,” police said on social media at around 4:30 p.m.

Earlier, police had said there was no longer an active threat to the community after the shooting.

“Access to the south gate off of Pembroke Road & SW 118 Avenue will be temporarily blocked until our investigation is complete,” police said.

