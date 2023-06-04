Two wounded in shooting in East El Paso neighborhood

Two people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in an East El Paso neighborhood, police said.

The police Gang Unit is investigating the shooting, which wounded a man and a woman at about 12:45 a.m. in the 11200 block of Wharf Cove Drive, police said.

The address is in the area of J.M. Hanks Middle School near the intersection of Pebble Hills Boulevard and George Dieter Drive.

The names, ages and medical condition of the two persons taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds was not immediately available. There had been no arrests as an investigation continued Sunday morning.

Anyone with information on the shooting, may call the police nonemergency line at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at cselpaso.org.

