Two wounded after shots fired in South Miami-Dade neighborhood

Two men were wounded in a shooting in the Redland late Wednesday.

One of the men was shot in the chest and had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where he remains in critical condition, according to Miami-Dade police. The other was shot in the foot and is at the hospital in stable condition.

Police say they found the two injured men while responding to a home in the area of Southwest 266th Street and 138th Court just before 8 p.m. The home is only a few minutes away from Macarthur South High School, 13990 SW 264th St.

Police have not disclosed the identities of the victims or where they were found. They did not release any suspect information. They gave no other details.

But they do want help. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.