Two wounded, suspect sought in Mall of America shooting

Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that wounded two people after an altercation inside the Mall of America on New Year's Eve.

One person was grazed by gunfire while another was shot in the leg both of which are non-life threatening, authorities said, according to The Associated Press.

The victim who was grazed by gunfire was later released after being treated at the scene while the second victim who was shot in the leg was being treated at a hospital, police said.

The suspect is believed to be at large, and no arrests may have been made so far.

The incident caused the mall to be placed on lock down for about 45 minutes, a mall official said.

Deputy Bloomington Police Chief Kim Clauson said police arrived at the scene within a minute of the shooting, adding that the incident did not appear to be random, AP reported.

"It does appear there was an altercation between two males before the shot was fired," Clauson said.

The AP reported that people in the mall were shown screaming and running with some rushing into stores.

Bloomington, Minneapolis Mayor Tim Busse thanked security for responding to the incident, saying he was thankful the injuries of the two victims was not more serious.

"I'm relieved that the victims of the isolated shooting incident at @mallofamerica weren't seriously injured and I'm grateful for the outstanding response by Mall security, @BPD_MN, and partner agencies. I have full confidence in their ongoing work to keep MOA & Bloomington safe," Busse tweeted on Friday.

