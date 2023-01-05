Two wounded in Valdosta shooting

Jan. 4—VALDOSTA — Police are investigating a Tuesday shooting that left two people injured.

At 1:49 p.m., police headed for the 1700 block of Williams Street after receiving 911 calls about gunshots, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Dispatchers were told by callers that one subject who had been shot was being taken to the hospital. Officers were told that another person who had also been shot was in a yard in the 1800 block of Slater Street.

Police found a 16-year-old boy in the Slater Street yard with a gunshot wound; they performed first aid until EMTs arrived and took the boy to South Georgia Medical Center.

At the hospital, police found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound, police said.

Witnesses told police the victims were near an occupied vehicle and sitting in the roadway at the 200 block of East Alden Avenue when they heard the gunshots and saw the two victims running south on Williams Street; the vehicle left the area, police said.

Both victims were treated and released.

The investigation is ongoing; the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, police said.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to call the Investigations Bureau of the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.