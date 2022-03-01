Two years of carjacking data

Data: Chicago Police Department. Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

A woman was carjacked by gunpoint Sunday night in Lincoln Park. Police now have a 16-year-old suspect in custody.

Why it matters: The latest carjacking is another example of a crime that has taken center stage in Chicago violence.

According to police, year-over-year carjackings are down in Jan.-Feb. 2022 compared to the same two-month stretch in 2021, but are still way higher than the pre-pandemic levels.

Context: Some police commanders have blamed everything from gangs to joyriding to masks for the surge.

Mayor Lightfoot suggested that remote schooling leads kids to crimes like carjackings.

This theory was roundly rejected by critics, including the CTU, whose officials called it "scapegoating and smear tactics."

Fact check: Lightfoot is right that carjackings skyrocketed at the beginning of the pandemic while kids were remote in 2020, but there was also a record number of carjackings in 2021 after kids were back at school in person.

According to a Tribune review of police information, there were 603 carjackings in 2019 compared to 1,415 in 2020.

In 2021, the city recorded over 1,800, the most in 20 years.

What they're saying: "Our work combating carjackings in Chicago has been an all-in effort," Supt. David Brown said at a February 16 press conference. "We've seen a 20% decrease in carjackings, 2022 versus 2021. We've made 182 arrests for carjacking since the beginning of the year."

These results are from the anti-carjacking task force set up in January.

Yes, but: Crime may be down, but so are arrest percentages.

Bottom line: The police have added more resources to the task force, including expanded hours.

They've also deployed a social media campaign to help prevent carjackings and give information on what to do if it happens to you.

