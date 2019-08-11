Two years after Charlottesville, I'm fighting the conspiracy theory industrial complex

Monday, Aug. 12, will mark the two-year anniversary of the day a neo-Nazi came to my town, Charlottesville, Virginia, and murdered Heather Heyer in broad daylight.

Since that terrible day, the death toll from white supremacist terrorist attacks has continued to mount. Much has been written about how the online ecosystem of conspiracy theory websites and extremist message boards fuels the hate that manifested in Charlottesville, Pittsburgh, El Paso and beyond. Yet any real reckoning on the link between this ecosystem and the acts of violence it breeds is woefully incomplete.

This is no accident. Continuing long after the news cycle has moved on, this same ecosystem works to obscure its connection to this violence through weaponized misinformation campaigns, a critical part of which is the harassment and discrediting of victims and witnesses so that the truth is obscured or silenced.

I know this because I was one of those witnesses.

Internet trolls sprang into action

I attended the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville equipped with only a cell phone. I happened to be filming counter-protesters as Heyer’s murderer gunned his engine down 4th Street. As the killer and his motive were mischaracterized in the hours after the attack, I feared that others might be in danger and I shared the video to give people an unobstructed eyewitness view: Heyer’s murder was an intentional act, full stop.

How trolls trap the media: What do right-wing trolls like Jacob Wohl actually want? Easy — I wrote the book on it.

But I had no concept at the time of the conspiracy theory network that was about to be ginned up to maximum effect against me and others already traumatized by the events in Charlottesville, including Heather’s own mother. This online community has a terrifying capacity to warp perceptions of an event and mangle it into something unrecognizable, while also inflicting lasting damage on the victims of a heinous act and the bystanders who document it.

Alex Jones and InfoWars comprise perhaps the most powerful conspiracy factory of them all. Pointing to my work with the State Department, they and other online conspiracy theorists militantly propagated a narrative through their online channels that I was a CIA operative. They said I was part of a plot to orchestrate the Charlottesville events, and convinced untold numbers of people.

Brennan Gilmore in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2018. More

As a result, my family and I were doxed and I was incessantly harassed online and even in person, in what has become a sadly predictable pattern for online targets.

Every day since, I have had to worry if any one of the countless death threats streaming into my inboxes would materialize into actual violence. These worries are not frivolous. In May of this year, the FBI identified fringe conspiracy theories as a domestic terrorist threat for the first time, in recognition that these dangers do not remain online.

My lawsuit can only be the beginning

The conspiracy machine that targeted me pursued a clear political agenda in the aftermath of Charlottesville: Steer the conversation away from the fact that a white supremacist had committed terrorism. If the public focused on this truth, all Americans would have had to face the reality that the resurgence of violent white supremacy was fueled by the kind of hate-filled politics promoted by Alex Jones and his ilk.