Two years after Dru Sjodin killer’s sentence overturned, review of medical examiner’s work continues

Inquiries into the former Ramsey County medical examiner continue after his work was called into question in the Dru Sjodin murder and other cases.

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announced a year ago that it had agreed to vacate a man’s 1998 conviction for first- and second-degree murder in Kandiyohi County. The AG’s office said Dr. Michael McGee’s testimony was the “linchpin” of the case and cited “increasing scrutiny” of his work.

After the death sentence of Alfonso Rodriguez Jr. was overturned in Dru Sjodin’s murder, with Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Ralph Erickson writing in September 2021 that McGee’s testimony about Sjodin’s cause of death was “unreliable, misleading and inaccurate,” the Ramsey County attorney’s office launched an outside review of McGee’s work. That review is ongoing, a county attorney’s spokesman said this week.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Attorney General’s office continues “an unbiased and independent review of all cases the Attorney General’s Office prosecuted in which Dr. McGee provided testimony on behalf of the state,” spokesman Brian Evans said this week.

“We have identified roughly a dozen homicide cases that fall under the scope of the initial review,” he wrote in an email. “This review is ongoing and will take time to complete because it is being done in a careful and thorough manner. We have not yet identified cases that warrant further investigation.”

McGee could not be reached for comment.

