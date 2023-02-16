Two years later, friends of a man killed in the Ocala National Forest hope for justice

Larry Dugger, who was killed two years ago, was remembered by two friends who gathered Wednesday at the flagpole in the parking lot at the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Joshua Hanson and Peter Wohler said they hope by keeping Dugger's name publicized, someone will come forward with information about his death.

"We want to bring awareness to his death, and it may bring potential leads to the MCSO," Wohler said.

Dugger's shooting

Details about the man's death have been limited. What's known is Dugger was shot by someone on Feb. 12, 2021 in the 2200 block of Northeast 196th Terrace Road, Silver Springs.

Dugger was transported to a local hospital, where he died. Dugger, who's from Tennessee, was 41.

It's been two years since Larry Dugger was killed in the Ocala National Forest during a Rainbow gathering. No arrests have been made. Joshua Hanson, right, of the Jesus Loves You Kitchen and Nomad Land, and Pastor Peter Wohler, left, talk about the situation while in Ocala Wednesday.

Dugger was attending a Rainbow Gathering in the Ocala National Forest when he was gunned down. For more than 30 years, scores of people have descend at the ONF for fellowship.

Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies at a crime scene

Last year, Dugger's friends met at the same location and spoke with Sheriff Billy Woods and other sheriff's officials about the victim. They held hands and prayed for an answer.

On Wednesday, Hanson and Wohler spoke with sheriff's officials about Dugger. Hanson said he was told a new detective as been assigned the case.

"It's a fresh pairs of eyes," he said.

Hanson is from Jesus Loves You Kitchen, an organization that feeds the Rainbow Family. Wohler is a pastor with Source MN.

Hoping for a successful conclusion

Sheriff's Office officials said they're still investigating Dugger's murder and welcome any tips or information that would assist them.

They said the victims family, friends and detectives have the same goal: to solve this case and bring the killer to justice.

Authorities said it's not unusual to have an unsolved murder for years. Sometimes all detectives need is a break, they said. Sheriff's officials point to the murder of one of their own, 29-year-old Ronnie Charles Damon.

Larry Dugger

A former detention deputy, Damon was shot and killed while working on his vehicle in a relative's driveway in 2016. Throughout the years, detectives appealed to the public for any clues. The case went cold until they got enough information and made an arrest.

Late last year, Marquee Williams accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Both Wohler and Hanson hope the case won't go cold, and detectives continue to work at it for a successful conclusion.

Dugger's mother

Dugger's mother is praying that the nightmare of loosing her son will soon be over.

"I can't have closure until they find the person who killed him," Terrie Dugger said.

The woman said her son was "a wonderful person" who had "a big heart and cares about people."

On what she misses about her son, Dugger said "his phone calls and everything about him."

"He was my only child and someone took him from me," she said.

Anyone with information about Dugger's death can call Detective Nick Sutliff at (352) 368-3546. To remain anonymous, contact Marion County Crime Stoppers at 368-7867 or go to www.ocalacrimestoppers.com

