Two years later: No arrests in Meola murder

Sep. 7—PAINESVILLE — It's been two years today since a popular Ashtabula caterer was found murdered inside his home in Painesville.

The probe into the death of Timothy Meola, 65, owner of Guyreino's Deli/Meola Catering on Lake Avenue in Ashtabula, continues to be an active on-going investigation, said Toby J. Burgett, adminstrative lieutenant of the Painesville Police Department.

"Unfortunately we are not able to give updates, new findings or actions in an ongoing case without jeopardizing the investigation," he said. "We understand both the concern from the community and the interest that they have in the case. We have a duty to the victim and their family to conduct a thorough and uncompromised investigation and we are working to make that happen."

Still it's two years later, and no murder charges have been filed.

Painesville police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation worked together on the homicide. BCI processed evidence from Meola's house on Sept. 7, 2019 and his vehicle, which was found three days later by maintenance workers at an Euclid apartment complex.

Meola's daughter, Miranda Meola, 39, reported her father's disappearance.

Miranda Meola called police shortly before noon when he didn't show up for a catering job and couldn't be reached by phone. She told the 911 dispatcher that she found the door to his Mentor Avenue home unlocked, security cameras knocked down, blood in her father's bathroom and her father and his vehicle missing.

When police arrived at the home, they discovered Meola deceased upstairs.

Police put numerous bulletins out for Meola's vehicle, including a photo of the make and style of Meola's Jeep. A caller spotted the vehicle parked between a dumpster and clothing collection box in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Meola was a graduate of St. John High School and Kent State University. He owned the catering business for 40 years and was well known in the community.

Anyone with information can contact the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5840.