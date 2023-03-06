Two years after Muncie slaying, defendant's murder trial will likely be postponed

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two years after a Muncie man was fatally shot on the city's west side, his alleged assailant's trial will apparently be postponed.

Brandon C. Hodge, now 30, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice in the slaying — on Feb. 28, 2021 — of 33-year-old Robert Eugene "Trey" Scott III.

City police said Scott was gunned down in a backyard near the victim's home in the 2200 block of West Ninth Street. According to court documents, the Muncie man was shot, in the chest and several times in the back, with a shotgun.

Hodge was most recently set to stand trial on April 10, but defense attorney John Quirk last week filed a motion for a continuance, noting he had only recently received evidence in the case he needed to review.

Attorneys in the case said Monday that Delaware Circuit Court 3 Judge Linda Ralu Wolf would almost certainly grant that motion and reschedule the trial.

Hodge's co-defendant, 28-year-old Morgan L. Bell, is scheduled to stand trial May 8 on three charges — aiding, inducing or causing murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted obstruction of justice.

In police reports, Bell was described as Scott's former girlfriend. She reportedly told investigators she had gone to his home on the day of his slaying to retrieve her personal belongings.

In Indiana, a murder conviction carries a maximum 65-year prison term.

Conspiracy to commit murder is a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison, while obstruction of justice is a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

