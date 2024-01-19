Two years after Paterson honor student was killed, Robert Cuadra’s mother struggles

PATERSON — Ivernis Santiago avoids visiting her mother’s home on Godwin Avenue because it stirs up memories of the death of her son, 18-year-old Robert Cuadra.

Godwin is one of those streets in Paterson where shootings involving the city’s drug gangs are commonplace. Cuadra wasn’t part of Paterson’s gang problem. He was a high school honor student with a four-year college scholarship, a teen who volunteered to help the needy in his free time.

But Cuadra died from bad timing. He was taking groceries to his grandmother’s home at 6:30 on a Wednesday evening and ended up being caught in the middle of a gunfight. He was shot in the head while ducking for cover behind his car.

“It’s very traumatizing when I go there,” Santiago said. “I see the kids chilling out front who were the same ones that they were shooting at.”

Two years after Robert Cuadra's death, 'my son is disappearing'

Friday marks two years since Cuadra’s killing. In the weeks after the shooting, officials, educators and community leaders paid tribute to the young man, praising him as the type of person who made Paterson proud.

All that has faded away. His mother said he wasn’t even among the victims honored during an anti-violence peace march last year.

“Little by little, my son is disappearing,” Santiago said. “I’ve got to pretend that I’m normal. But I’m not. I’m struggling every day. I don’t want to go to work. I don’t want to live.”

Cuadra’s mother said she has gone to the Passaic County Courthouse more than 20 times to attend proceedings in the case against the three young men charged with murder in the fatal shooting.

“It feels like every time I go, it’s rescheduled,” Santiago said. “It’s their lawyers who keep getting it postponed.”

What are lawyers in the case saying?

One of the defense attorneys, David Pine, is trying to get the courts to throw out a statement his client, Jahed Jones, who is now 21, made to detectives on the grounds that investigators continued to interrogate him after he asked for his lawyer.

Another defense lawyer, Harley Breite, said he has been waiting since September to get DNA test results from a water bottle found in a car allegedly involved in the crime. Breite said the DNA could exonerate the accused.

“So, three people are sitting in jail waiting because somebody in a laboratory can’t make the time to do the test,” said Breite, who is represented 20-year-old Kahaz Heron. “It’s one water bottle. What’s the problem?”

The lawyer for the third man accused in the killing, 21-year-old Jaquin Williams, declined to comment.

Santiago said the three men charged with her son’s death have been offered plea bargains under which they would get 10-year prison sentences.

“That’s not justice for my son,” she said. “They’re going to get out in a few years and shoot somebody else.”

But Santiago also said the shot that killed Cuadra was not fired by Jones, Heron or Williams. They simply were part of the street shootout, she said. The killer was part of the same group as the young men who have been charged, she said, but none of them have been willing to identify that person.

“The three guys in jail don’t want to talk,” Santiago said.

'I cry every night': Mom seeks justice year one year after Paterson teen's 2022 shooting

How was Cuadra killed?

The gunfight involved a group of young men who arrived on Godwin Avenue in two cars, emerged from the vehicles and starting shooting at people hanging around outside a house across the street from where Cuadra’s grandmother lives. Cuadra had parked and was unloading groceries when the group in the two cars pulled up behind him, the videos show.

The grieving parent said she feels frustrated over the lack of progress in the case. “I don’t understand why they can’t find the killer,” Santiago said, noting that the home security cameras captured the shooting on video, as well as the arrival and departure of the cars.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to questions about the identity of the shooter and the possibility of a plea bargain for the three accused men. The Paterson Police Department declined to comment about an ongoing investigation.

Mayor Andre Sayegh said he was not privy to the details of the investigation. But he did speak about what Cuadra’s death meant to Paterson.

“Robert was a model student and a model citizen,” the mayor said. “He led a life worthy of emulation and left us an enduring legacy.”

Two months after her son’s death, Santiago got a job as a clerk in city government. She has been trying to find a place for her 67-year-old mother to move from Godwin Avenue. But she said she hasn’t had much success in getting a place through the Paterson Housing Authority.

“They say she’s on the waiting list,” Santiago said.

One year and six days after her son’s killing, Santiago suffered another tragedy. Her cousin, 26-year-old Marvin Lavezarri, died after being shot in what she said was a drive-by shooting in Paterson’s 2nd Ward.

Santiago has three younger sons — Jordan, 10; Nathaniel, 7; and Lujan, 2. The two older boys miss their big brother and often ask about him, especially Jordan, she said.

“I tell Jordan, ‘Now, you have a guardian angel,’” Santiago said. “’He says, ‘I don’t want a guardian angel. I want Robert.’”

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press.

