Two years after tragedy, Waukesha steps into safe and secure Christmas Parade weekend

Spectators watch flames shoot from the Remax float during the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Sunday December 4, 2022 in Waukesha, Wis.

WAUKESHA - With continuing messages of hope and healing, Waukesha's holiday-season kickoff celebration begins Friday and marches into Sunday, culminating in the city's 60th annual Christmas parade.

Two years removed from the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy in 2021, the parade again has a new route with safeguards in place, including mobile barricades and a safety perimeter. The Dec. 3 parade is preceded by the Night of Lights Friday, Dec. 1, a ceremony that includes the annual tree lighting.

"We look forward to bringing light to our Downtown again through this special event," Mayor Shawn Reilly said in a statement ahead of the celebration. "We hope that everyone will join us as we come together as a community over the holidays."

Here's what you need to know about this year's holiday events.

Tree lighting marks the start of season downtown

As has been the case for several years, the Dec. 1 kickoff celebration isn't just about lighting the downtown Christmas tree. Two other events also use lights in a festival setting.

But it does start with the tree lighting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. in the area surrounding the Rotunda, 235 W. Broadway. Hot chocolate will be served during the event, which includes music and the appearance of Santa Claus.

Lantern stroll and riverwalk lighting follow

From there, a procession called the Lantern Stroll and Caroling will depart, with Santa Claus leading the way toward the river with lantern-equipped attendees in tow. Participants should plan on bringing their own lanterns, though a limited number will be available for sale at the tree lighting. Carolers standing outside downtown storefronts will serenade participants.

At 6:15 p.m., the Walk of Lights ceremony begins at 23 Riverfront St. as the river walkway is illuminated. It is followed by treats and giveaways, including a Walk of Lights ornament. Santa Claus will also be on hand.

“Light has always given hope and joy to people," Dan Taylor, event organizer with the Waukesha Downtown Business Association, said in a statement. "I can't think of a better way to participate in an event that will be sure to bring a sense of joy to all those who make their way downtown with a lantern in hand and attend the Night of Lights."

This map shows the route of the 2023 Waukesha Christmas Parade as well as the street closures. Safety measures introduced in 2022 will again be in place, an ongoing response to the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy in which six people were killed and more than 60 others were injured by Darrell Brooks.

Parade closes out the weekend

Following a later schedule introduced in 2022 and another new route, the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Dec. 3 otherwise has familiar elements.

Beginning at 4 p.m., the parade marches south on NW Barstow Street just south of St. Paul Avenue, turns right onto West Main Street and then left onto Maple Avenue, ending at Park Avenue. A variety of floats provided by businesses, organizations and individuals will be joined by marching bands.

Security will be in place for both days

The after-effects of the attack by Darrell Brooks, who was convicted one year ago in the deaths of six parade participants and injuries to dozens more, will still be evident in terms of added security.

For the Night of Lights, no vehicles will be allowed to park along roads in a defined area after 3 p.m. Friday. The full road closures include Gaspar Street, Friedman Drive and Riverfront Street, plus significant parts of South Street and West Main Street and small section of West Broadway. After 4:30 p.m., no traffic will be able to enter or exit the event area, though some routes will reopen after the event approaches the riverfront.

For the parade, no vehicles can park along roads in the closure area after 2 p.m. Sunday, and no traffic will be allowed to enter or exit the event area after 3 p.m. until the parade has ended. (City officials noted that free two-hour parking is available at the Transit Center parking ramp accessible off Brook Street and at the South Street parking ramp accessible off of South Street and Wisconsin Avenue.)

