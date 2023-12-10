Two years after WKY tornadoes, EF-2 twister confirmed in Logan County. No deaths reported.

The Louisville National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in parts of Logan County during severe storms on Saturday night.

The tornado had winds up to at least 115 miles per hour, according to a social media post from the weather service. The weather service originally established the tornado’s strength as EF-1, but it later upgraded the status to EF-2 on Sunday afternoon based on damage evaluated by the survey crew.

According to the weather service, the damage rating is preliminary and could change based on survey results. There were no reported deaths or serious injuries, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

An EF rating is assigned using the Enhanced Fujita Scale and is based on estimated wind speeds and related damage, according to the National Weather Service. Ratings range from zero to five with five being the highest rating. An EF-1 rating includes wind speeds of 86 to 110. An EF-2 rating includes wind speeds from 111 to 135 miles per hour.

Tennessee was also hit by severe weather on Saturday night that left six people dead, 23 injured and thousands without power.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Beshear offered condolences to the Tennessee victims on the anniversary of a historic weather event in Western Kentucky two years ago.

Saturday’s tornado outbreak comes nearly two years after catastrophic tornadoes that killed more than 80 people and demolished a significant number of infrastructure on Dec. 11, 2021. That tornado was rated an EF-3 with wind speeds peaking at nearly 165 miles per hour.

Storm Damage Survey in Logan County has confirmed an EF-1 Tornado with at least 105mph winds impacted the county. This damage rating is preliminary and may change as the survey progresses. These particular photos were taken southwest of Russellville, KY. #kywx pic.twitter.com/13wTEu5qzY — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) December 10, 2023

On this two year anniversary of the December 2021 tornadoes, we mourn the six individuals who passed away in Tennessee from yesterday’s severe weather. While multiple tornadoes were reported in Kentucky, we have no reports of any deaths or serious injuries. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 10, 2023