Two Yonkers residents accused of second-degree attempted murder in shooting of 14-year-old

Two Yonkers residents have been accused of second-degree attempted murder in connection with a shooting that struck a a 14-year-old boy in the leg, the police said.

Police said investigation indicated a group of young adults was on Cliff Street on Friday night when two men on foot approached the area. The police allege one of the two men fired at least nine times in the direction of the crowd before both men fled. The police identified the suspects as Leroy Gibbs, 19, and Jeremiah Hughes, 20. The police did not specify who allegedly fired the gun.

The boy’s injuries were non-life-threatening, the police said in a statement.

Both suspects were also charged with felony second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the police said.

Lawyers for the accused declined to comment.

According to the police, shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday officers responded to Cliff Street and found the victim and gave first aid, including using a field tourniquet, before he was taken to a hospital trauma center.

Detectives located two male suspects allegedly attempting to flee the area. They were taken into custody, the police said, and detectives interviewed subjects and witnesses, recovered surveillance video and processed ballistic and forensic evidence.

The investigation is ongoing. The police statement said investigators believe it was not a random act and the group may have been targeted in relation to group violence.

An unlawfully possessed 9mm semi-automatic pistol was recovered, according to the police.

Michael P. McKinney is a breaking news reporter for The Journal News, Poughkeepsie Journal and Times Herald-Record of Middletown.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Two Yonkers residents accused of attempted murder in shooting