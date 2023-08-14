Two Yonkers teens accused of second-degree murder in July shooting of Bronx teenager

Two Yonkers teenagers have been accused of second-degree murder in connection with the July shooting of a Bronx teenager in the Highland Avenue area, Yonkers police said.

A 16-year-old Yonkers male was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, and with one count each of second-degree robbery, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and other charges, the police said in a statement.

The second suspect, a 17-year-old Yonkers male, was charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, one count each of second-degree robbery, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and other charges.

The police identified the male victim as Pharrell Aguasvivas, 16, of the Bronx.

The suspects were charged in the Youth Part of Westchester County Court. The police said that because the suspects are under the age of 18 they will not be publicly identified due to current laws restricting release of that information.

Both suspects were ordered held without bail.

On July 28, at about 6:30 p.m., an unconscious male with a gunshot wound was on the ground in a parking garage at 73-83 Highland Ave. Medical aid was given and the male was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the police.

Detectives' investigation found that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with two male suspects on the parking garage's bottom floor, and it escalated as one of the males fired at the victim, striking him once in the upper left area of his back and causing his death, the police allege.

Michael McKinney is a breaking-news reporter for The Journal News, Poughkeepsie Journal and Times Herald-Record of Middletown.

