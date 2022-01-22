Two New York City police officers shot in Harlem, are in 'critical' condition

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Eric Adams
    American politician and retired police officer
  • Fabien Lévy
    French composer

(Reuters) - Two New York City police officers were shot on Friday and are in critical condition, according to the police department.

The New York Times, citing unnamed officials, reported that the two officers had died.

But Fabien Levy, a press secretary for the mayor's office, wrote on Twitter that "reports of two officers being killed in the line of duty have not been confirmed by NYPD or the hospital."

Levy confirmed on Twitter that "multiple officers" had been shot in Harlem on Friday evening and that Mayor Eric Adams would provide a briefing on the incident Friday night.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks in Lubbock, Texas; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • One-time Marlin Sergio Mitre sentenced to 50 years in Mexico prison for murder of toddler

    One-time Marlins pitcher Sergio Mitre was convicted in Mexico this week for the murder of the 22-month-old daughter of his then-girlfriend.

  • NYPD Officer Shot While Executing Search Warrant On Staten Island

    The wounded officer was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in stable condition.

  • NYPD: 1 officer killed, 1 wounded in Harlem shooting

    An officer has been killed and another gravely injured after responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem, according to a law enforcement official

  • Two NYPD officers shot in Harlem

    Two New York City Police Department officers were shot responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem on Friday. The office of New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials have not confirmed their deaths. The NYPD officers are third and fourth to be shot in the line of duty this week.

  • 2 NYPD Officers Killed In Harlem On 135th Street

    Two NYPD officers were fatally shot in Harlem on Friday evening.

  • American, United see fliers returning to skies in March, but costs weigh

    U.S. carriers American Airlines and United Airlines on Thursday said a recovery in passenger traffic was likely to resume in March after a blip caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant, but warned that the latest wave of the health crisis would keep their costs elevated this year. Texas-based American said while ticket sales are still not back to pre-Omicron levels, they are recovering "quickly" after dropping off "considerably" in early December. Similarly, Chicago-based United said bookings and cancellations have started to return to normal levels.

  • At Least 2 NYPD Officers Shot, 1 Other Injured In Harlem

    At least two NYPD officers were shot in Harlem on Friday night. CBS2's Ali Bauman and Cory James report.

  • Official: 1 officer killed, 1 seriously hurt in NYC shooting

    A New York Police Department officer was killed and another gravely injured Friday night after responding to a domestic disturbance call, according to a law enforcement official. A suspect was also killed in the shooting in Harlem, said the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

  • Woman spat on group of kids, made antisemitic remarks, NYPD says

    New York City police are searching for a woman who allegedly "made anti-Jewish statements" to a group of children before spitting on them, authorities said Wednesday.

  • Go-kart slams into garage before dragging fleeing driver in snow, Arkansas video shows

    The “incredibly agile, resilient, go kart boogie boarder” has since been identified, police say.

  • Strike at Kroger's King Soopers ends after deal with union

    The workers went on a strike on Jan. 12 after rejecting at least two offers from the grocery chain. The union had rejected a $170 million offer made last week by Kroger, which termed it as the "last, best and final offer". Rising COVID-19 infections and inflation have pushed U.S. workers to demand better working conditions and higher pay, with employees at Deere & Co and Kellogg Co's cereal plants recently securing better deals after weeks of strike.

  • Kansas Supreme Court upholds death penalty for Carr brothers in spree that killed five

    “This evidence overwhelmingly established that defendants knowingly killed more than one person ... and that they did so in an especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel manner.”

  • Coronavirus tally: U.S. averaging more than 2,000 COVID deaths a day and CDC updates warning for unvaccinated

    The U.S. is averaging more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, as the highly contagious omicron variant keeps cases and hospitalizations close to record levels. U.S. new cases are averaging 735,652 a day, up 21% from two weeks ago, although cases appear to be peaking in northeastern states that were among the first to be hit hard. New York City, Cleveland, Chicago and Washington, D.C. are showing case numbers level off and start to fall, Deaths lag cases and hospitalizations and are now averaging 2,029 a day, up up 45% from two weeks ago.

  • Two NYPD Cops Killed in Harlem Shooting

    Joshua Lott/GettyTwo police officers were shot dead in Harlem on Friday night, the latest in a string of attacks on officers in New York City. A suspect was also shot and killed in the altercation, though whether it was by police is unclear. The police were responding to a domestic violence call—a dispute between a mother and her son in a first-floor apartment, according to the New York Post—when the gunfire erupted. One officer had been on the job for a bit more than a year, the Post reported.G

  • Raiders CB Nate Hobbs cited for driving 110 mph 2 weeks after DUI arrest

    Not two weeks since Nate Hobbs was arrested for DUI, he's cited for driving 110 mph

  • Texas attorney general refuses to hand over Jan. 6 records

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has rejected a prosecutor’s demand for records of his appearance at a pro-Donald Trump rally that preceded the assault on the U.S. Capitol. Last week, the Travis County district attorney’s office had set a four-day deadline for Paxton to turn over the records involving the Jan. 6, 2021, rally or face a lawsuit accusing him of violating the state open records law. The Texas Tribune was the first to report about Paxton's refusal.

  • Cops Call BS on Denver Dad’s Story After Near-Fatal Hike With Son

    Denver PoliceA dad in Colorado is accused of attempted first-degree murder after he and his son were rescued from fenced-off icy water in Denver.Michael Ninomiya, 42, was arrested Wednesday, a week after emergency responders from the Denver Fire Department fished him and his son out of a drainage culvert, according to the Denver Police Department.While Ninomiya allegedly emerged with a laceration on his forehead, doctors treating the injured five-year-old at the Children’s Hospital told cops tha

  • Sleeping woman wakes up to man touching her on United flight, feds say. ‘Get away’

    It happened on a United Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Virginia.

  • Letters to the Editor: How O.C.'s hatred of L.A. saddled it with the not-so-great Great Park

    Todd Spitzer's '#NoLAinOC' campaign harks back to Orange County's anti-airport hysteria that resulted in 'Silicon Beach' being entirely in L.A.

  • Most of Rudy Giuliani messages fair game for FBI, retired judge writes

    NEW YORK — The feds will get their hands on more than half the messages on one of Rudy Giuliani’s cellphones, a retired judge wrote Friday, rejecting the former New York mayor’s claims the texts should be off-limits. The ex-judge, Barbara Jones, is serving as court-appointed special master reviewing materials seized from Giuliani’s law office and Upper East Side in April 2021. Giuliani’s ...