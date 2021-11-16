Two York County regional police departments merge into one to combat an increase in costs

Northeastern Area Regional Police Department and York Area Regional Police Department are officially merging into the York County Regional Police Department.

The decision to merge into a larger department comes in response to increased costs and decreased resources.

"For the past how many years, we have been looking at an exponential increase in costs in order to operate the department," said Mount Wolf Borough Mayor Maureen Starner, vice chairman of Northeastern Area Regional Police board.

Becoming one department would slow down that increase in costs.

Manchester Borough and Mount Wolf Borough will see about a 4% reduction in their costs for police, said Dave Naylor, chairman of Northeastern Regional Police board. "The township (East Manchester) will see a minuscule raise."

Read: Police say altercation led to one brother fatally stabbing the other Monday night

New police department

The York County Regional department begins operating on Jan. 1.

Northeastern Regional Police contributed $60,000 and York Area Regional Police contributed $140,000 to a start-up fund for new badges, patches, uniforms, logos, and signs for the buildings.

"At this point, both departments will be wearing their old uniforms, patches, and badges," said Bryan Rizzo, chief of Northeastern Regional Police.

Tim Damon, chief of York Area Regional Police, will be chief of the new department, and Rizzo will be deputy chief.

York County Regional includes all of the current 60 police officers and six civilian staff working in the two separate departments.

The department will operate out of both buildings.

Read: 'All I want is to cook': How an elite sous chef ended up unemployed and homeless in York

Officers will start transitioning from 10-hour shifts to 12-hour shifts on Dec. 27.

"The two departments are excellent departments that are going to merge together into a fantastic regional department," Naylor said.

Until next year, arrests made by officers will be under their current department names.

Story continues

Officers will continue to cover these municipalities:

York Township

Windsor Township

Dallastown Borough

Spring Grove Borough

Jacobus Borough

Yoe Borough

Mount Wolf Borough

East Manchester Township

Manchester Borough

The merged department will unveil its new logo at an open house on Dec. 11. from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the York Area Regional Police Department.

Katia Parks covers public safety issues. Reach her at kparks@ydr.com.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Northeastern Area Regional, York Area Regional Police departments merging