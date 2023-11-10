Two York men charged with stealing cars and burglarizing businesses: police

Authorities have arrested two men who police allege stole cars and burglarized businesses in the City of York and surrounding municipalities.

Jelani Gassama, 19, of York, has been charged with four counts of theft by unlawful taking of motor vehicles and 21 counts of burglary, according to a York City Police news release.

Joseph Lugo-Nazario, 19, of York, has been charged with five counts of theft by unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and 31 counts of burglary, the release states.

Both men were committed to York County Prison, according to court records. Bail was denied because they were deemed a flight risk and threat to society.

Police are still working to identify a third suspect, the release states.

Convenience stores, small businesses burglarized overnight

Police say the two men would steal a vehicle in the city and burglarize convenience stores and small businesses. This happened during the overnight hours, multiple times a week between August and November.

"The suspects caused tens of thousands in damage and stole just as much if not more in cash and merchandise from area businesses," the release states.

Investigators with the local police departments worked together and identified two of the suspects: Gassama and Lugo-Nazario.

Police arrested Gassama in October on an unrelated charge, but the vehicle thefts and burglaries continued, the release states. Video showed Lugo-Nazario and an unknown person continued to commit similar crimes after Gassama's arrest.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, police located and took Lugo-Nazario into custody on Nov. 8, the release states.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Two York men charged with stealing cars, burglarizing businesses: police