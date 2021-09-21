Two New York men found with more than $52,000, illegal narcotics

Sep. 21—WESTOVER — Two New York residents arrested in Westover on Saturday were allegedly found with more than $52, 000, along with illegal narcotics and a digital weighing scale, according to a criminal complaint.

Douglas M. Reid, 46, and Lonnie Watkins, 42, are charged with conspiracy and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. Westover Deputy Chief Scott Carl said officers on-scene observed the individuals quickly leaving the BFS and pulled them over shortly after.

According to the complaint, Officer Justice Carver and Officer Isaiah Harmon made contact with the individuals in their vehicle and noticed a strong odor of marijuana. Both Reid and Watkins were detained and their vehicle was searched. Carl said about 24.6 grams of marijuana was found along with the large amount of cash. Reid was also found to be carrying more than $700.

"They also had packing material and other things like scales that obviously led officers to believe that they were selling, " Carl said. " ... Because of the large amount of cash that appeared, they probably had already sold a good bit of what they had—that's obviously our speculation on it."

A search of both subject's criminal backgrounds revealed a long history of drug-trafficking charges, according to the criminal complaint. Both are being held at the West Virginia North Central Regional Jail and bond is set at $150, 000.

