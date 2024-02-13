Two New York men indicted, accused of trafficking fentanyl into CT

Two New York men have been indicted for allegedly trafficking fentanyl into Connecticut.

Winifer Acosta Jiminez, 29, and Ovidalis Jiminez Pujols, 38, have each been charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut.

According to federal officials, the Drug Enforcement Administration last February began investigating a wholesale supplier of fentanyl and other narcotics with multiple distribution points in the northeastern portion of the country. During the investigation, authorities coordinated a controlled purchase of two kilograms of fentanyl, which officials allege Acosta Jiminez and Jiminez Pujols transported from New York to Milford on Feb. 22, 2023.

On Jan. 23, a grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment charging Acosta Jiminez and Jiminez Pujols. The charge they each face carries a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years.

Jiminez Pujols has been detained since he was arrested on state-level narcotics charges on Feb. 22, 2023. He appeared Monday in federal court in Hartford, where he pleaded not guilty, officials said.

Acosta Jiminez pleaded not guilty during a hearing on Jan. 31. He is free on a $100,000 bond pending a trial, according to officials.