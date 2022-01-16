Two New York men sought in elderly scam that conned Barnegat woman out of $8,000

Two New York men are being sought by authorities after being charged in a scam in which one claimed to be the incarcerated grandson of an elderly woman in Barnegat, a con that cost her $8,000.

Jorge Peguero-Mendez, 34, and Richard Quinones-Perez, 24, both of the Bronx, were each charged on Jan. 6 with theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

The con is one that has occurred elsewhere in the New York-New Jersey area. People recently have been targeted in Hopewell Township and Nassau County, New York, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The elderly Barnegat woman got a call in December from someone posing as her grandson. The caller told her that he had been in a car accident in New York City and because the driver of the other vehicle suffered injuries he had been arrested. He also told the woman that he was represented by an attorney.

She received another call from one of the crooks posing as the attorney. He told the woman that she would have to come up with $8,000 to get her grandson out of jail.

Investigators learned that Peguero-Mendez drove Quinones-Perez to get the money from the victim, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The woman later realized she was the victim of a scam when family members told her that her grandson was not in jail.

Barnegat police worked with the Hopewell Township police, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services - Office of the Inspector General and the Nassau County Police Department to identify the suspects.

The Prosecutor's Office is urging anyone who may have been scammed by the suspects or might have knowledge of their whereabouts to call Officer Robert Armstrong of the Barnegat Police Department at 609-698-5000.

