Two young adutls arrested in Palatka follwing gun violence crackdown

In a stride toward curbing the persistent gun violence plaguing Palatka, two individuals were arrested on Ash Street, the focal point of recent shootings.

Ta’Morian Fran’Meka Taylor, 22, and Ahquavious Unique Ty’rece Jenkins, 19, were apprehended following a response by law enforcement to reports of gunfire at 411 Ash Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered incriminating evidence implicating Taylor, including a firearm and shell casings strewn across the front steps of the residence.

The victim, who narrowly escaped the ordeal, recounted being assaulted by Jamie Alton Johnson, 21, before Jenkins and Taylor allegedly opened fire as she attempted to flee the scene in her black car.

Jenkins and her vehicle, subsequently located at the Race Way gas station in East Palatka, were promptly arrested and charged with aggravated assault, battery, and possession of marijuana. He was held without bond initially but granted a bond of $101,500 during his first appearance.

Meanwhile, Taylor faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is also being held without bond.

Johnson, who currently has an outstanding warrant for probation violation on a prior offense, remains at large, with additional charges pending.

“These arrests are significant since we have responded to Ash Street numerous times for shootings,” emphasized Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach. “Our neighborhoods do not need to be terrorized by the reckless actions of wannabe thugs.”

Law enforcement agencies have been working tirelessly to address the surge in gun violence, with a total of 12 reported cases since January.

