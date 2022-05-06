Two young boys swept away as family crosses Rio Grande, feds say. One is found dead

A young boy’s body was found days after his parents said he and another child were swept away in the Rio Grande as the family tried to cross into the U.S., border officials said.

The couple’s other child is still missing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said.

On May 2, officials encountered a married couple from Angola who illegally crossed the river to come into the United States, border protection said in a news release.

The husband and wife told agents that their two children, two boys ages 7 and 9, were “swept away by strong river currents” when the family was trying to cross into the country, the release said.

Officials and law enforcement began looking for the children and took the mother and father into custody.

A body of a child that fit the parents’ description was found May 5 on the Mexico side of the river, Mexican authorities reported. A man’s body was also found near the area.

The search for the other child is continuing.

