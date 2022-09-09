Two ‘young, bright’ deputies killed in ambush while serving warrant, GA sheriff says

Two Georgia deputies are dead after authorities say they were ambushed while serving a warrant at an Atlanta-area home Thursday, Sept. 8.

“I’m saddened to report this evening that the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has lost two young, bright deputies,” Sheriff Craig Owens announced at a news conference streamed by WXIA. “These two deputies served Cobb County with dignity and honor.”

The deadly incident unfolded at a home in Marietta where two people “ambushed ... and killed” the deputies as they attempted to serve a warrant, according to Owens. The suspects, who weren’t named, were arrested after an hours-long standoff with police, including SWAT and FAST teams, news outlets reported.

Several neighboring agencies including Cobb County police, City of Marietta police and Kennesaw police also responded to the scene.

The warrants were for failure to appear for theft by deception, the sheriff said.

Deputies knocked on the door and, after they got no answer, were headed back to their cars when a person believed to be one of the suspects pulled up in a car, Owens said. Gunfire erupted shortly afterward.

One suspect opened fire from a car while the second person shot from the house, WSB-TV reported.

Authorities haven’t identified the fallen deputies but said both had been with the department for more than five years.

“Pray for us, because we need it,” Owens said. “Our hearts are broken here in Cobb County. ... And it’s gonna take some prayers to help us get back to where we need to be.”

McClatchy News reached out to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 9, for additional information and was awaiting a response.

The incident remains under investigation.

Marietta is about 20 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

TAKE A LOOK: A massive police procession escorted an ambulance to the emergency room at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. One could assume it holds the body of one of the two Cobb Co. Deputies killed in the line of duty. @FOX5Atlanta

The medical examiner also arrived. pic.twitter.com/0k46FJt1QY — Eric Perry (@Ericperrytv) September 9, 2022

23-year-old officer dies in crash with tractor-trailer on drive home, Georgia cops say

Deputy’s killing solved 51 years later with help of Facebook comments, Maryland cops say

Deputy accused of killing man and woman surrenders to police, California cops say