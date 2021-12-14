Two young children, mother taken to hospital Sunday after car is rear-ended in Wilton

Dec. 14—WILTON — A mother and her two young children were taken by ambulance Sunday to a hospital after a pickup truck collided with the rear of the car they were in on U.S. Route 2 east, according to police chief Heidi Wilcox.

A 1999 Honda Civic driven by Danielle Meisner, 34, of Wilton was stopped and waiting to take a left turn towards the Maine Department of Transportation parking lot, when it was struck from behind by a 2015 Ford F350 driven by Heather A. Chaney, 32, of Rangeley, Wilcox said.

Meisner received a head injury and her two children, ages 4 years and 4 weeks old, who were secured in car seats, were checked due to broken glass covering them. The infant was checked for potential glass in his eyes, she said.

Meisner and the children were taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Chaney, who was driving a pickup truck registered to Lucas Sirois, 41, of Rangeley, was arrested at the scene on a charge of operating under the influence and taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington, Wilcox said.

More charges are pending.

Chaney was released from jail on personal recognizance bail on Sunday night. She is scheduled to appear Feb. 8 at a Farmington court.

Assisting Wilcox at the scene of the crash were Farmington police Sgt. Jesse Clement, NorthStar EMS and Wilton Fire Rescue Department. They reportedly arrived around 2:46 p.m.

A conviction on an operating under the influence charge carries a maximum 364 days in jail and up to a $2,000 fine.