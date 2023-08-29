Two young children, two adults dead in possible NYC murder-suicide

Two young children were among four people found dead in a New York City apartment Monday, police said.

The dead were described as a 1-year-old boy, a 3-year-old girl, a 40-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, the police department’s public information office said.

The man and that woman had suffered trauma to their necks, it said; the children had suffered trauma about their bodies.

"I’m not sure how those injuries were sustained," a police spokesperson said. "That is part of an ongoing investigation. It was possibly a murder-suicide, but that's not been definitively determined yet."

Emergency medical personnel pronounced all four dead at the scene, police said.

Officers responding to a request for a wellness check shortly before 3 p.m. couldn't get access to the location, a fourth-floor Upper West Side apartment in Manhattan, the police department said.

New York fire personnel helped them breach the residence so they could reach the victims, police said.

Three knives were recovered, NBC New York reported. No arrests have been revealed, and no suspects were named.

