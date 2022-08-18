Two young girls pepper-sprayed in face by man while playing on Harlem street

Two young girls were pepper-sprayed in the face by a man while they played in Harlem, police said Thursday.

The unprovoked incident happened about 5 p.m. Wednesday as the girls, 7- and 8-year-old friends, played in front of a building on Amsterdam Ave. near W. 126th St., cops said.

They were sprayed in the face and neck and were treated at Mount Sinai Morningside.

The attacker ran from the scene but suspect Christian Garcia was nabbed a short time later and charged with assault, harassment, possession of a noxious substance and acting in a manner injuries to a child. He has a history of psychiatric issues, according to police sources.

Garcia, 26, has one prior unsealed arrest, for aggravated harassment in March. He was accused of threatening someone over the phone, police said.