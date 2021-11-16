Two young men shot to death at North Park in Haltom City, police say

Two young men were shot to death Monday afternoon near a basketball court at a city park, Haltom City police said.

Authorities believe the deadly shooting at North Park was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the neighborhood.

Haltom City police were still trying to determine a motive for the fatal shooting as they used dogs to search the area for suspects Monday evening.

The names of the victims have not been released by authorities. Police believe the victims were in their late teens or early 20s.

Officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired at North Park, at 5220 Denton Highway, just north of Loop 820, about 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police found the two victims dead from gunshot wounds.

Police did not have an estimate as to how many people were at the park at the time of the shooting, but there were at least 15 vehicles in the area.

“We believe the victims came here together,” Haltom City Detective Matt Spillane said on Monday evening.

Police said some people were playing basketball on the court and there were others at a playground.

No other injuries were reported.

Spillane said canines were brought to the area to search the park.

On social media, police said there doesn’t appear to be an ongoing threat to the public. They asked residents to avoid the park area because they expect to be there for several hours conducting their investigation.