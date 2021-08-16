Two young sisters shot while sitting in a car in Chicago

One young girl was killed, and another was seriously injured after both were shot while sitting in a car on Chicago's northwest side Sunday, according to authorities.

Serenity Broughton, 7, and her sister Aubrey, 6, were shot while sitting in a parked vehicle around 3 p.m. after someone opened fire on the car, police said.

LOSING THE VICTORY OVER CRIME

Serenity was hit in the chest and died.

Aubrey was hit in the chest and right underarm. She is in stable condition.

Regina Broughton, the girls' grandmother, wants justice for her grandchildren.

"I'm lost. I'm lost ... I mean, they were my life, my everything," she said. "How do you prepare yourself for something like this? She was a beautiful child. Her spirit was beautiful, innocent — everything about her was innocent."

Sadness could not begin to describe the tragedy, Chicago Police Chief Brian McDermott said.

"To say I'm saddened and outraged is an understatement," he said. "I only hope every resident in this city is as angry, saddened, and outraged as I am at this time."

Tragic weekend in Chicago -- a 7-year-old girl was shot and killed and her 6-year-old sister was wounded. The girls were sitting in a parked car when someone opened fire. 47 others were shot in the city over the weekend. #FOX35 @fox35orlando https://t.co/tVnCCLTN3o — Amy Kaufeldt FOX 35 (@Fox35Amy) August 16, 2021



One resident and community activist, Andrew Holmes, said a $2,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information about the shooting that leads to an arrest and conviction.

"It's not about the money," Holmes said. "It's just about catching these individuals before they strike and hit another child. Stop killing our children."

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Too many young people have lost their lives to senseless gun violence in Chicago," McDermott said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Chicago, Police, shooting, Crime

Original Author: Luke Gentile

Original Location: Two young sisters shot while sitting in a car in Chicago