Two youths shot in East St. Louis, police say

Two youths in East St. Louis were shot while they were standing outside of a home on Thursday, Illinois State Police said.

The victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shots were fired at about 3:19 p.m. from a vehicle, which then was driven away from the scene in the 1800 block of Boismenue Avenue, according to a preliminary investigation.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Other information about the shooting was not released, including the ages of the victims.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS). Callers can remain anonymous.