Two Yuba Sutter Marketplace jewelry stores robbed

Jul. 24—Two jewelry stores in Yuba Sutter Marketplace were reportedly robbed in separate incidents within hours of each other on Sunday, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

At 12:05 p.m., the department received numerous calls on Sunday afternoon regarding two individuals smashing a jewelry case at Kay Jewelers.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found that the suspects fled in a gold-colored Cadillac Escalade with an unknown amount of jewelry.

After speaking with multiple witnesses and viewing surveillance footage and cell phone video, investigators determined two suspects approached Kay Jewelers and an adult male began smashing a glass display case with a tire iron. The other suspect stood nearby with a bag to collect the jewelry once the case was broken open, officials said.

Once the case was open, the suspects removed a large amount of jewelry and ran outside to the waiting Cadillac Escalade. The two suspects were described as a Black male adult and a possible Black female adult. Officials said that both suspects were wearing ski masks and further description is unavailable at this time.

The amount of stolen jewelry totaled to around $72,000, officials said. No one was injured during this incident, and the case is still under investigation.

Additionally, at 4:42 p.m. on Sunday, Yuba City Police officers responded to calls of a theft at DA Jewelers, which is also located inside Yuba Sutter Marketplace.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke to an employee who said that a customer had asked to see a piece of jewelry.

The employee removed a full tray of jewelry from behind the glass and set the tray on the counter. As the employee was holding the tray, the suspect pulled the tray from the employee and ran away, officials said.

The suspect was described as a Black male adult with dreadlocks, officials said. The estimated loss of the jewelry was $11,000. This case is still under investigation.

Officials do not believe that these cases are related. The Yuba City Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding either of these cases to call 530-822-4661 or the anonymous tip line at 530-822-2026.