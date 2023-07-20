Twoconvictedof crimes against disabled man in Southington motel room

Jul. 19—Connecticut law defines second-degree burglary as unlawfully entering or remaining in a dwelling while a person other than a participant in the crime is inside with the intent to commit a crime there.

Rogers' plea bargain calls for him a six-year prison term, followed by five years of probation, with up to four more years in prison if he violates release conditions. Sentencing is scheduled Oct. 5.

Also awaiting sentencing in the crimes committed against the resident of the Motel 6 on Queen Street is John Robert Delgado, 49, who has listed an address on West Street in New Britain. He has accepted a plea bargain and been convicted of conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery and third-degree assault on an elderly or disabled person, records show.

Delgado's plea agreement calls him to receive a four-year prison term, followed by three years of probation, with the possibility of up to six more years behind bars if he violates release conditions, according to his lawyer, Dennis P. McMahon. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 12.

Both defendants are being held on high bonds.

The motel victim has limited mobility and needs leg braces to stand or walk, according to an affidavit by Southington police Detective Adam D. Tillotson. The man said he answered a knock on his door on the evening of April 13, 2022, when two men pushed their way in, closed the door behind them, pushed him to the floor and went through his pants and jacket pockets, the detective reported.

The victim said the intruders took some $700 and found a utility knife in his pocket, which one of them held to his throat as the second told him they also had a gun, according to the detective. As he was being held on the floor, the victim said, one of the intruders stood on his hand, causing him a minor injury, the detective added.

"The victim was unable to get up off the floor under his own power," the detective reported, adding that an ambulance service provided him with a "lift assist."

Police identified the suspects through investigation based on surveillance video that captured them and the rented truck they were using, according to the detective's affidavit.

The four business burglaries Rogers was convicted of in Bristol victimized three restaurants and an ice cream shop, according to police affidavits. In the burglary of Dunphy's Ice Cream on Stafford Avenue, two refrigerator doors were left open, two ice cream freezers were unplugged, cabinets were opened and their contents thrown on the floor, and some cabinet drawers were ripped apart, Bristol police Detective Christopher Dudzikowski reported.

After being arrested in two other cases, Rogers told police he didn't mean to tear up the inside of the ice cream shop but was "really messed up on drugs," Dudzikowski added.