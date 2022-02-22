  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A Twosday unlike any other

Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Ahmaud Arbery's killers were all found guilty in a federal hate crimes trial. "Wind chill near 50 below" doesn't sound like a real thing, but it's happening. And we're waving goodbye to Arthur the aardvark.

👋 Hey! Laura here. Here's Tuesday's news, forward and backward.

But first, tacocat! 😹 That's my favorite palindrome. In case you didn't know, a palindrome reads the same forward and backward. Just like today's date – 2/22/22 – no matter where you are in the world.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

Biden begins sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion

It's official from the White House: Russia has invaded Ukraine. Russia deployed troops to two regions in eastern Ukraine, calling it a "peacekeeping force" after declaring their independence. President Joe Biden announced severe sanctions on Russia, putting it bluntly during a speech on Tuesday: "Who in the Lord's name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belongs to his neighbors?" Russian President Vladimir Putin has up to 190,000 Russian troops surrounding Ukraine on three sides. Putin has multiple ways he can strike Ukraine, and he can take as much of Ukraine as he wants. But he cannot hold it: 45% of Ukrainians will fight back with weapons. Ukrainians will resist, and there will be many dead Russian soldiers. Putin knows this, and the strengthening of Ukraine’s insurgency constrains Putin’s ability to take all of Ukraine.

👉 So, what happens next? No matter what, there will be major consequences. Here are a few ways it could play out.

A man shows a poster in support of Ukraine as he attends a demonstration along the street near the Russian embassy to protest against the escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
A man shows a poster in support of Ukraine as he attends a demonstration along the street near the Russian embassy to protest against the escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Arbery's killers found guilty of federal hate crimes

A jury found three white men guilty of hate crimes and attempted kidnapping for the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery after determining the men targeted Arbery because he was Black. Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan — all already serving life in prison for Arbery's murder — could each face an additional life sentence. The jury found each man guilty of one count of interference with rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels were also convicted of using, carrying and brandishing — and in Travis McMichael’s case, firing — a gun during a crime of violence.

Attorneys and family of Ahmaud Arbery raise their arms in victory after three men were found guilty of hate crimes charges in his death, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the federal courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William &#x00201c;Roddie&#x00201d; Bryan face another life sentence for the murder.
Attorneys and family of Ahmaud Arbery raise their arms in victory after three men were found guilty of hate crimes charges in his death, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the federal courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan face another life sentence for the murder.

What everyone's talking about

📰 Did you hit a paywall? The Short List is free, and made possible by financial support for our journalism. Several stories we linked to are subscriber-only. Please consider subscribing! All the cool kids are doing it. We're even having a sale!

Think it's time to move on from COVID? Not so fast.

Mandates are lifting. Employers are calling us back to offices. And even some of the strictest and most vigilant among us have decided that enough is enough. Americans are moving on from COVID-19 – can you honestly fault them? It's been a horrible two years as we watched this pandemic pillage the world of life and common sense. And while I will be one of the last to take off my mask and get near people again, I understand why many of you are rushing back to “normal.” But. Medically speaking, the pandemic isn’t over. That’s just the facts of it. There's a lot to talk about here: Why "normal" will never be what any of us remember. The cultural impact of COVID-19. The things we lost and what that will mean for generations of us. Read on.

👉 Hong Kong will test entire population of 7.5M people three times in March; Trucker convoys inspired by Ottawa protests heading for Washington, D.C.: Latest COVID-19 updates.

COVID-19 signs in Buffalo Grove, Ill., on Feb. 10, 2022.
COVID-19 signs in Buffalo Grove, Ill., on Feb. 10, 2022.

A bone-numbing blast

A powerful storm continued to wreak havoc across the nation on Tuesday as winter refused to relinquish its icy grip on the U.S. The storm walloped the Upper Midwest with snow and ice, creating dangerous travel conditions, closing scores of schools and causing a chain-reaction accident that injured at least six people in North Dakota. By Tuesday morning, more than 20 inches of snow had fallen in Washburn, Wisconsin, just east of Duluth, Minnesota, AccuWeather said. That same storm also ushered in bitterly cold air across much of the central U.S. Wind chills approached 50 degrees below zero in some locations, which doesn't even sound like a real thing that could happen. 🌨Forecast and latest weather updates here.

Workers toil to clear snow from Larimer Square as the first of a pair of winter storms sweeps over the intermountain West Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Denver.
Workers toil to clear snow from Larimer Square as the first of a pair of winter storms sweeps over the intermountain West Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Denver.

Real quick

So long, Arthur

There's "a lot of crap" on TV, but "'Arthur' just isn't that." Several generations of people would agree with Michael Yarmush, who was the voice of Arthur for the show's first five seasons. The final new episodes of the PBS Kids animated series “Arthur” aired Monday (and will re-air throughout the week), bringing the show to a close after an unprecedented 25-season run. Long before Arthur became a TV treasure and an internet meme, he was an aardvark with nose insecurities in a popular book series. But in 1996, author and illustrator Marc Brown turned "Arthur" into what eventually became the longest-running animated children's TV series, gently diving into serious topics, from divorcing parents to same-sex marriage and a grandparent with memory loss. In an environment where some kids' shows aim for cheap laughs or advertising, "Arthur" stood out.

👉 Read more: The people behind everyone's favorite cartoon aardvark say goodbye.

&quot;Arthur&quot; featured a same-sex wedding during a 2019 episode.
"Arthur" featured a same-sex wedding during a 2019 episode.

A break from the news

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Sign up for The Short List newsletter here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russia invades Ukraine, winter storm, palindromes, COVID-19. It's Tuesday's news.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's Ukraine Move Shouldn't Affect Fed: Wharton's Siegel

    'The Fed rate hike is 10 times as important as what's going on in Russia right now,' Siegel said.

  • All 3 defendants found guilty in Arbery hate crimes trial

    Jurors in the federal hate crimes trial of the three white men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery’s slaying announced Tuesday that they had reached a verdict.

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Bitcoin Ticks Up as Biden Announces New Russia Sanctions

    Bitcoin (BTC) ticked up slightly after U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was changing hands at $38,009 at press time. Bitcoin had remained flat throughout most of the day Tuesday after opening at just below $37,000.

  • U.S. housing prices soared in 2021

    Data: S&P Global; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosThe U.S. housing market experienced its highest one-year increase in home prices in at least 34 years in 2021.By the numbers: U.S. home prices soared 18.8% over 2020 levels, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index released today.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePhoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%) were the hottest markets in the country in

  • Trump's Truth Social app launched Monday. It immediately crashed for 13 hours.

    Trump's Truth Social app launched Monday. It immediately crashed for 13 hours.

  • EXPLAINER: `Willfulness' key to 2nd trial over Floyd killing

    Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused in George Floyd’s killing must convince jurors that the officers “willfully” deprived Floyd of his civil rights. Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with willfully violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure by not intervening to stop Officer Derek Chauvin as he pinned Floyd's neck with his knee.

  • Trump Media Stock Climbs After Truth Social Media App Launches

    Shares of  Digital World Acquisition Corp. the special-purpose acquisition company that is merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, soared 10% on Tuesday, the day former President Donald Trump launched his new social media platform. The app, called Truth Social, went live in the U.S. Tuesday. Shares ended 10.2% higher, to $92.90, despite some users reporting glitches for the app, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

  • Biden’s Russian Bond Ban Gives a Jolt to Global Debt Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders are wrestling with what U.S. sanctions on Russia mean for their portfolios after President Joe Biden targeted the nation’s sovereign debt market, further undermining securities that have already taken a shellacking from the current geopolitical crisis.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Declin

  • Health officer for Health Department of Northwest Michigan to resign by end of April

    “It is literally impossible for me to continue to support our team in this way in the face of ongoing efforts by the Board of Health to damage this strong health department and me as its leader,” Lisa Peacock said in her letter of resignation.

  • Ukraine crisis jolts Europe to push for secure energy supply

    Surging energy prices and the Russia-Ukraine conflict are making European leaders think hard about energy security — particularly their decades-old reliance on Moscow for natural gas. The crisis shows Europe's vulnerability after years of limited progress in completing an “energy union” — a 2015 vision to allow affordable gas and electricity to flow across borders while diversifying suppliers and reaching climate goals. As renewables like solar and wind are slowly built up and coal and other fossil fuels are phased out, Europe still needs natural gas, and it's dependent on Russia to get it.

  • Suspect in Missouri weekend mass shooting sought in southern Illinois

    Video of the party where the shooting happened showed up on social media. Police asking for public’s help.

  • Biden Ups Russia Sanctions, Calls Ukraine Invasion Underway

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled sanctions targeting Russia’s sale of sovereign debt abroad and the country’s elites, responding to what he described as the start of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets Wra

  • Analysis-Putin moves on Donbass but signals deeper designs on Ukraine

    President Vladimir Putin has shifted the Ukraine crisis into a new, more dangerous phase with a barrage of words and actions that suggest his ultimate aims go far deeper than extending Russian sway over two struggling separatist regions. Putin signed friendship treaties on Monday night with the so-called Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics proclaimed by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, in a move denounced as illegal by the West and met with immediate sanctions, including on Russian banks and a major new gas pipeline. But it was the extraordinary televised speech preceding the signing that offered deeper clues to Putin's thinking, as he twisted centuries of history into an hour-long diatribe portraying Ukraine as an artificial nation with no tradition of statehood.

  • As many as 1,000 truckers slated to gather in California as People's Convoy heads to D.C.

    People's Convoy, America's version of the Canadian truck protest, is set to begin Wednesday in Adelanto. It will make an 11-day journey to D.C.

  • Victims of online dating scams speak out on what they’ve learned: ‘Have your guard up when you’re vulnerable’

    "It is not a crime to want to be loved," one woman says.

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s killers found guilty in federal hate crimes trial

    Greg and Travis McMichael, along with William “Roddie” Bryan, are already facing life sentences for shooting and killing Arbery in 2020

  • Blinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said the U.S. will impose a first wave of sanctions on Russia and is shifting American forces already based in Europe, and a meeting between the top U.S. and Russian diplomats was canceled. Biden’s announcement followed earlier sanctions after the European Union and the U.K. set out an initial set of limited penalties targeting Moscow. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost

  • EU Commission: von der Leyen unconcerned by missed handshake

    The European Commission on Monday downplayed as a “storm in a teacup” an incident last week at a EU-Africa summit in Brussels during which its president, Ursula von der Leyen, was hardly acknowledged by a foreign minister. The official, Ugandan Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo, slightly nodded as he walked past von der Leyen and did not stop to greet her before shaking hands with EU Council president Charles Michel and French president Emmanuel Macron during a staged photo event.

  • US stocks fall as Ukraine crisis escalates with Russian troops ordered to breakaway regions

    Stocks came off earlier lows as traders weigh the odds of the Russia-Ukraine conflict forcing the Fed to tighten monetary policy less aggressively.