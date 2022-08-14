TWRA: Search underway at Percy Priest Lake in Nashville for man who did not resurface

Water rescue crews are searching for a man who did not resurface after he was believed to have jumped into Percy Priest Lake in Nashville Saturday afternoon.

The man reported missing is 23 years old, according to Barry Cross of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The missing man was not immediately identified.

The missing person was reported around 3 p.m., Cross said.

Sonar equipment is being used in the search, Cross said.

The area Nashville Fire Department crews were dispatched was near 4001 Bell Road, according to department personnel.

The search was being conducted by the Office of Emergency Management and TWRA, according to fire department spokesperson Kendra Loney.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TWRA: Crews look for man who went into Percy Priest Lake in Nashville