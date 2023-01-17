Twycross Zoo celebrates birthday of first UK bonobo since 2019

A zoo is celebrating the first birthday of what it believes is the first baby bonobo to be born in the UK since 2019.

The male bonobo - named Upendi - was born to his mother Cheka in January 2022 at Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire.

The zoo said the endangered species' population was fewer than 50,000 in the wild.

Amanda Addison, animal team manager of apes, said: "Upendi... has truly stolen the hearts of visitors and staff alike."

The zoo said the name Upendi had been inspired by a love song from The Lion King II: Simba's Pride and Upendo, which means love in Swahili.

To celebrate his first birthday, the zoo arranged a series of treats for him, such as food hidden in puzzles, which encouraged him to forage and use natural tools, like bonobos do in the wild.

Ms Addison added: "It's been twelve months since we welcomed Upendi into the world.

"Upendi's birthday is more than just special snacks.

"Conservation and education are at the forefront of what we do here at Twycross Zoo and it is crucial that we continue to work collaboratively with zoos across the world in order to prevent endangered species, including the bonobo, from becoming extinct."

