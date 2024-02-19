Alexsandra Annello candidate for Texas House District 77.

TX House District 77 candidate

Alexsandra Annello

Age: 39

Please describe your personal and professional background.

Alexsandra Annello spent a decade working in the arts and for nonprofits across Texas beforethe desert welcomed her as she finished her college degree at UTEP. Her earlier start at college at Catholic University came to an abrupt end when her father unexpectedly passed. But UTEP, known for providing new beginnings and its focus on service to the community, was the perfect match. El Paso immediately became Alex’s now and forever home.

For Alex, UTEP was just the first step in building neighborhood and community connections that led to running for El Paso City Council. On council, Alex was a leader for our libraries, parks, and expanding access to health care. She passed ordinances to protect equity, and respect women and she’s been a strong voice against corporate welfare for companies that only supply low-paying jobs.

How do you earn a living? Do you plan to continue if elected?

I was previously a City Council Representative for District 2, but resigned from that role topursue this office.

Please describe your education. Where did you get your high school diploma? What highereducation degrees and certificates have you earned from where?

I graduated High School from Austin Preparatory School in Redding, MA. I began my collegeeducation at the Catholic University of America, but I was unable to complete my studies due to financial hardships. I was lucky enough to earn my degree in 2017 from the University of Texas El Paso with a major in graphic design and a minor in communication.

What experiences in leadership do you have that qualify you for this position?

I have served as a member of the El Paso City Council for 7 years, as well as a member ofseveral boards in our community such as the Emergence Board of Trustees.

Have you ever been arrested or charged with a crime? Have you ever had a civil judgmentagainst you? Have you ever been in arrears on local, state or federal taxes? If so, pleaseprovide an explanation.

I was charged with a misdemeanor in 2009 and the charges were dropped

If elected, would you have any potential conflicts of interest that you are aware of that would impair your ability to serve? Please explain what they are and how you would avoid the conflict.

I do not have any conflicts of interest that would impair my ability to serve, I want to come into the legislature with the intent to serve my community to the best of my ability.

What does transparent government mean to you? Will you be personally accessible toanswer questions while in office?

Transparent government means being not only accessible for my community, but alsowillingness to engage the community in the process whether that is taking their ideas andturning them into legislation or getting feedback on bills moving through the house.Issue related questions

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for office because I want to continue to serve Texans, especially historicallyunderserved Texans. So many of our communities are denied being part of importantconversations and I want to use my position to uplift those voices and enable them to have their rightful place in those important conversations. If elected, my priorities include expanding access to medical care, funding public education and educators, and working to invest in underserved and underfunded communities.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

During my time on city council I have fought for access to healthcare, including mentalhealthcare, been an advocate for women’s rights, immigrant rights, and labor rights as well asprevailing wages. No other candidate has the track record I have when it comes to upholdingdemocratic values and fighting for the underserved.

What do you feel are the largest challenges facing District 77? What would you do toaddress those challenges?

One of the largest issues facing District 77 is the access to Equitable Mental Health Resources.Across the board we see everyone from teachers, law enforcement, young people, needingMental Health resources. We need to do more to build a strong infrastructure that addressesWorkforce gaps, funding gaps, and resource gaps.

How do you plan to get things done in the Texas House amid a Republicanmajority?

Compromise will be critical in getting things done in the House. While I fully intend to stand up for Democratic priorities, there is room for compromise where it can benefit all Texans and not just a select few. When it comes to serving all of our constituents, there can be conversations had to advance legislation and benefit everyone.

What can Democratic lawmakers do to address the chaos currently unfolding at the border?

Democratic lawmakers can hear out their constituents' concerns and work in partnership withthe federal government to come up with legislative solutions that offer the best path to asylum for those seeking it, while addressing concerns of our constituents.

What legislation would you like to see passed specifically to benefit the residents of District77?

As a legislator I would do three things to ensure that we are addressing Mental Health policy.One is make sure that new sites that receive 50 million dollars for a seed funding is fully funded, additionally I would make sure that our First Responders have access to Mental Health Resources, and that our schools at all levels from students to administrators have thewraparound services that create a holistic mental health approach

How will you push back against the state's broad restrictions regarding women'sreproductive health?

In my time on city council I pushed to decriminalize abortion in El Paso, and will continue topush back. This can entail passing legislation or supporting other members legislation, hostingtown halls or forums, and willing to listen to constituents regarding the issue. We have tocontinue to fight these incredibly restrictive policies and focus on letting doctors and theirpatients make the best medical decision for themselves.

What compromises can be made on school funding without reverting to a school voucherplan?

We should be looking at ways to best fund our public school system because this is where most Texas students are going to be educated. There are changes that all sides feel need to be made for example the school Finance formula, to assessment accountability, and to administrative transparency. These are all spaces where we can work together for a common good.

The candidates' responses are being published largely as they were submitted.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: TX House District 77 candidate: Alexsandra Annello